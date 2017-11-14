Malcolm Young, co-founder of hard rock band AC/DC, dies at 64
He had been suffering from dementia since 2014.
Australian guitarist Malcolm Young, who co-founded the hard rock band AC/DC, died on Saturday after fighting dementia for three years, BBC reported. He was 64.
Young was a songwriter, backing vocalist and rhythm guitarist for AC/DC. The band was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2003. Its hits include “Highway to Hell” in 1979, “Back in Black” and “You Shook Me All Night Long” in 1980. Every song the band recorded between 1975 and 2014 had been co-written by brothers Malcolm and Angus Young.
“Renowned for his musical prowess, Malcolm was a songwriter, guitarist, performer, producer and visionary who inspired many,” his band AC/DC said in a statement. “From the outset, he knew what he wanted to achieve and, along with his younger brother, took to the world stage giving their all at every show. Nothing less would do for their fans.”
