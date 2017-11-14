Over 200 government websites publicly displayed details of Aadhaar users, says UIDAI
The data was removed from those websites after the breach was noticed, the authority said in a reply to an RTI.
Personal details of several Aadhaar users were made public on over 200 central and state government websites till now, PTI reported on Sunday, citing a Right to Information response by the authority that issues the biometric identification.
The data was removed from those websites after the breach was noticed, the Unique Identification Authority of India said in the RTI reply. However, the time frame of the data breach was not clear.
Though the UIDAI has never made such details public, 210 government websites, including those of educational institutes, were found to have displayed “the list of beneficiaries along with their name, address, other details and Aadhaar numbers for information of general public”, the authority said.
“UIDAI has a well-designed, multi-layer robust security system in place and the same is being constantly upgraded to maintain highest level of data security and integrity,” the RTI reply said.
Security audits are conducted regularly to strengthen security and privacy of data, the authority added.