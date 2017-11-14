Armed robbers who held Indian consul general’s family hostage in Durban will be arrested soon: MEA
Consul General Shashank Vikram’s five-year-old son was reportedly held at gunpoint as robbers stole jewellery and cash from their residence on November 16.
The Ministry of External Affairs said on Sunday that investigation was under way into the armed robbery at the residence of the consul general of India in South Africa’s Durban, ANI reported.
On November 16, a gang of robbers had stormed the residence of Consul General Shashank Vikram when he was not at home. They reportedly held his family, including his wife Megha Singh and their two children, at gunpoint and stole jewellery and cash.
“Vikram’s five-year-old son was reportedly held by one of the robbers while the men ransacked the house and threatened Vikram’s family with a gun,” Lieutenant-Colonel Thulani Zwane was quoted by the local media as saying. Zwane added that the suspects fled after taking the valuables, and no arrest has been made yet.
External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said they have taken up the matter with the relevant authorities, and expect the intruders to be arrested soon. “Ensuring the safety and security of Indian diplomats/officials posted abroad and their families is a matter of highest priority for us,” Kumar said.
He added that External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has spoken to Vikram and enquired about the family.