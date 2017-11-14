Delhi Metro: Part of Magenta Line gets conditional approval, likely to open by November-end

Delhi Metro is likely to have a new route by the end of this month, as the 12.6-km Kalkaji Mandir-Botanical Garden section of the Magenta Line has got conditional safety approval, PTI reported on Sunday. The line will reduce travel time between Noida and South Delhi.
Kalkaji Mandir is a station on the Violet Line in South Delhi, and Botanical Garden is located on the Blue Line in Noida. When the Magenta Line gets completed, it will further connect Kalkaji Mandir to Janakpuri in West Delhi. Botanical Garden will be the first interchange station in the metro network to lie outside Delhi.
The Commissioner of Metro Rail Safety gave the necessary approval for the route after inspections between November 13 and November 15, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation said in a release. The approval is conditional, and the date for opening of the line will be announced after some more requirements are fulfilled.
The corridor will be the first for Delhi Metro to use communication-based train control signalling technology that will allow train frequency of 90 to 100 seconds.
It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.
Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.
Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.
Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.
A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!
Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.