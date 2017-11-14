Apple served with a search warrant to access Texas church shooter’s iPhone
Last year, the tech giant had refused the FBI’s request to help them access the iPhone used by one of the San Bernandino attackers.
Authorities in Texas, United States, have served Apple Inc with a search warrant to access the iPhone used by the gunman who shot dead 26 people in a church in Sutherland Springs on November 6, the San Antonio Express News reported.
Court records accessed by the daily showed that law enforcement agencies are seeking digital photos, messages, documents and other forms of data that might have been stored by the shooter, Devin Patrick Kelley. The warrant, filed on November 9, also requests access to files on an iCloud account that Kelley might have had, reported Fast Company.
Although Apple may provide data stored by the gunman on a cloud account if the police obtains search warrants, it has, in the past, refused to unlock an iPhone used by a terrorist as it feared such a move would set a precedent that the government would exploit in the future.
Last year, Apple refused the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s request to help them access the iPhone used by one of the San Bernandino attackers and asked the United States government to set up a panel of experts to discuss the implications of such a demand. In the end, the FBI unlocked the phone without the company’s help.