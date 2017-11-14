Healthcare costs

Government to investigate hospital that allegedly charged over Rs 15 lakh to treat child with dengue

Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram, however, denied any wrongdoing.

by 
Fortis Healthcare

The Health Ministry on Monday decided to look into allegations that Fortis Memorial Research Institute in Gurugram swindled the family of a seven-year-old dengue patient. The hospital allegedly charged the girl’s parents more than Rs 15 lakh for 15 days of treatment, and she did not even survive at the end of it.

Following a series of tweets from a family friend, Union Health Minister JP Nadda sought details about the matter and said that the government would investigate and take necessary action.

On August 31, Adya Singh was admitted to Fortis Memorial with dengue, and it soon progressed to “dengue shock syndrome”. Adya, the daughter of a Dwarka-based IT professional Jayant Singh, spent nearly 15 days at the Gurugram hospital on ventilator support. They were “charged Rs 18 lakh, including for 2,700 gloves”, the family’s friend posted on Twitter.

The hospital reportedly also charged for more than 600 syringes that were used on her. “They pumped a seven-year-old with an average of 40 syringes a day,” the friend said.

Jayant Singh described the stay at Fortis as “hellish from the beginning”, according to News18. She had been shifted from Rockland Hospital in Dwarka to Fortis based on doctors’ advise after she was diagnosed with Dengue Type IV.

The father said that immediately after they reached the hospital, the girl was heavily sedated. He said that the doctors initially gave Adya an intravenous anti-bacterial drug called Meropenem, which costs around Rs 500 per vial. However, later they opted for a more expensive version of the same drug, which cost Rs 3,100, he said.

He also alleged that there were no doctors to take care of the girl during the weekends, and that the hospital began demanding the bill amount at the end of every day once the parents ran out of insurance. They were, however, not provided with a daily break-up of the expenses, he said.

On September 14, the doctors told the parents that the girl had 70% to 80% brain damage and would not recover completely. But they still pushed for a plasma treatment that costs more than Rs 15 lakh, the father said. The family then decided to take the girl to another hospital, which eventually declared her dead. He said that he suspects his daughter had already died in Fortis and they were only looking to make more money.

Fortis statement

Fortis denied any wrongdoing and said that the family was informed of Adya’s critical condition and was counselled every day. “On September 14, the family decided to take her away from the hospital against medical advice (LAMA - Leave Against Medical Advice), and she succumbed the same day,” the hospital said.

She had Dengue Shock Syndrome, and had to be put on life support and required intensive monitoring, the hospital said. “Treatment during these 15 days included mechanical ventilation, high frequency ventilation, continuous renal replacement therapy, intravenous antibiotics, inotropes, sedation and analgesia,” the hospital said.

It added: “Care of ventilated patients in ICU requires a high number of consumables as per globally accepted infection control protocols.” All the consumables were transparently reflected in the records and charged as per actuals, it said.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Pixabay

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.