What is the need for privacy in courts?: SC allows both audio and video recording of proceedings
Justice AK Goel held that the earlier order on installing CCTV cameras in court complexes was in ‘larger public interest’.
The Supreme Court on Tuesday allowed audio and video recording of proceedings in courtrooms, saying judges do not require privacy in the court, The Hindu reported.
Justice AK Goel, who presided over the matter along with Justice UU Lalit, dismissed concerns that such a move would infringe upon the privacy of judicial minds. “There is no privacy in a court, we are sitting here for all,” he said.
The court had mulled over the move in August by expanding the scope of a plea filed by petitioner Pradyuman Bisht, who had urged the bench to direct the government to install closed-circuit television cameras in criminal courts to ensure fair trial.
On Tuesday, the bench asked the Centre how much progress it had made on its earlier order that said surveillance cameras must be installed inside courtrooms and court complexes in at least two districts across states and Union Territories, PTI reported.
When Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand, who was representing the Centre, asked the court for more time to file a status report, Justice Goel said the government should “not prolong matters”.
“Do not delay it,” the bench said. “This step is in larger public interest, discipline and security.”
The Supreme Court will take up the matter for further hearing on Thursday.