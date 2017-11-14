Hyderabad Police impose restrictions on residents around hotel Ivanka Trump will visit
The US president’s daughter and advisor will attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit and meet international delegates at the Taj Falaknuma Palace.
The Hyderabad Police are stepping up security and have imposed curbs on residents around the Falaknuma Palace, as the city gears up for United States President Donald Trump’s daughter and advisor Ivanka Trump’s visit later in November, ANI reported.
Ivanka Trump will attend the Global Entrepreneurship Summit and meet international delegates at the Taj Falaknuma Palace for three days from November 28.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (Hyderabad South Zone) V Satyanarayana told ANI that there is a five-tier security system. “The US Secret Services will take care of the inner cordon, while the Hyderabad Police and other security agencies will take care of the other tiers,” he said, adding that residents have been asked to not allow strangers or relatives and friends to visit during this time.
The move comes weeks after the local administration was criticised for clearing beggars from city roads and restricting movement in areas that Ivanka Trump is scheduled to visit.
Along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, she will address the inaugural session of the Global Entrepreneurship Summit on November 28. As the threat perception to Ivanka Trump is high, the US government has requested authorities to not disclose even the most minute detail of her schedule.