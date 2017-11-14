Zimbabwe Parliament begins impeachment proceedings against President Robert Mugabe
The chief whip of the ruling Zanu-PF party moved the motion against the 93-year-old head of state.
The Zimbabwean Parliament on Tuesday initiated impeachment proceedings against President Robert Mugabe, who is refusing to step down. The ruling party, Zimbabwe Africa National Unity-Patriotic Front, made a motion to impeach Mugabe and Opposition party, Movement for Democratic Change, has supported it, AP reported.
The chief whip of Zanu-PF, Lovemore Matuke, moved the motion, reported the Bulawayo 24 News channel. Harare West MP Jessie Majome of the Opposition said that legislator James Maridadi had also prepared an impeachment motion on behalf of the party.
“The time has come indeed, the moment of truth,” Zanu-PF Spokesperson Simon Moyo said before entering the legislature.
Earlier in the day, senior officials from the ruling party said that Cabinet ministers had refused to attend a meeting called by Mugabe. The party had asked the president to quit by midday on Monday and unveiled their impeachment motion a day later after he refused to step down from the post.
What happens next
If the motion is approved by a 50% majority in a joint meeting of the National Assembly and the Senate, a committee comprising members from both chambers will be appointed to investigate the charges against Mugabe, reported the BBC.
If found guilty, the president can then be removed with the approval of two-thirds of the members of the two houses. MP Paul Mangwana, who is from the ruling party, was quoted as saying by the BBC that the process could be expedited and completed by Wednesday.