immigrant woes

US ends special status for 59,000 Haitians that allowed them to work there legally without visa

Without the Temporary Protected Status – granted after the 2010 earthquake in Haiti – the immigrants have till July 2019 to return to their country.

by 
Carlos Barria/Reuters

The United States Department of Homeland Security on Monday ended the special status given to nearly 59,000 Haitian immigrants in the country that protects them from deportation, Reuters reported.

The Temporary Protected Status was granted to Haitian nationals in the US for 18 months after an earthquake devastated the Caribbean nation in 2010, killing more than 3 lakh people. The status, which allowed them to stay and work in the US legally even after their visas expired, was extended several times since under the Barack Obama administration.

The Haitian immigrants have 18 months to return to their country or legalise their status in the US.

“It was assessed overall that the extraordinary, but temporary conditions, that served as the basis of Haiti’s most recent designation has sufficiently improved such that they no longer prevent nationals of Haiti from returning safely,” said Acting Homeland Security Secretary Elaine Duke, adding that the number of displaced people in Haiti since the earthquake has dropped by 97%, according to AFP.

Last week, Haitian Ambassador Paul Altidor and Foreign Affairs Minister Antonio Rodrigue met Duke to petition for an extension, Politico reported. The ambassador said nearly 40,000 Haitians still lived in camps for the displaced. Republican Senator Marco Rubio had also written an article on November 17, urging the administration to renew the special designation for another 18 months.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Children's Day is not for children alone

It’s also a time for adults to revisit their childhood.

Pixabay

Most adults look at childhood wistfully, as a time when the biggest worry was a scraped knee, every adult was a source of chocolate and every fight lasted only till the next playtime. Since time immemorial, children seem to have nailed the art of being joyful, and adults can learn a thing or two about stress-free living from them. Now it’s that time of the year again when children are celebrated for...simply being children, and let it serve as a timely reminder for adults to board that imaginary time machine and revisit their childhood. If you’re unable to unbuckle yourself from your adult seat, here is some inspiration.

Start small, by doodling at the back page of your to-do diary as a throwback to that ancient school tradition. If you’re more confident, you could even start your own comic strip featuring people in your lives. You can caricaturise them or attribute them animal personalities for the sake of humour. Stuck in a boring meeting? Draw your boss with mouse ears or your coffee with radioactive powers. Just make sure you give your colleagues aliases.

Pull a prank, those not resulting in revenue losses of course. Prank calls, creeping up behind someone…pull them out from your memory and watch as everyone has a good laugh. Dress up a little quirky for work. It’s time you tried those colourful ties, or tastefully mismatched socks. Dress as your favourite cartoon characters someday – it’s as easy as choosing a ponytail-style, drawing a scar on your forehead or converting a bath towel into a cape. Even dinner can be full of childish fun. No, you don’t have to eat spinach if you don’t like it. Use the available cutlery and bust out your favourite tunes. Spoons and forks are good enough for any beat and for the rest, count on your voice to belt out any pitch. Better yet, stream the classic cartoons of your childhood instead of binge watching drama or news; they seem even funnier as an adult. If you prefer reading before bedtime, do a reread of your favourite childhood book(s). You’ll be surprised by their timeless wisdom.

A regular day has scope for childhood indulgences in every nook and cranny. While walking down a lane, challenge your friend to a non-stop game of hopscotch till the end of the tiled footpath. If you’re of a petite frame, insist on a ride in the trolley as you about picking items in the supermarket. Challenge your fellow gym goers and trainers to a hula hoop routine, and beat ‘em to it!

Children have an incredible ability to be completely immersed in the moment during play, and acting like one benefits adults too. Just count the moments of precious laughter you will have added to your day in the process. So, take time to indulge yourself and celebrate life with child-like abandon, as the video below shows.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of SBI Life and not by the Scroll editorial team.