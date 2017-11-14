Uttar Pradesh Police make a woman take off her burqa at Adityanath’s rally
Officers claimed they were alerted that someone was carrying a black flag, and the woman said there might have been ‘some restriction’.
A woman attending Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Adityanath’s rally in Ballia city on Tuesday was forced to remove her burqa, seemingly on the instructions of the police, NDTV reported.
The police, who promised to carry out an inquiry, later claimed they were alerted that someone was carrying a black flag.
In the video of the incident, three policewomen are seen talking to the woman, after which she takes off the burqa. A policeman is seen taking the robe away minutes later, The Times of India reported.
Later, when journalists asked her about the incident, the woman said nothing had happened and asked them to drop the matter. “The cloth was black,” she said. “There is perhaps some restriction so I was asked to remove it.”
The woman, who identified herself as Saira, said she was a Bharatiya Janata Party worker, NDTV reported. She said her husband, too, had been a member of the party for a long time.