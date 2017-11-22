Actor and singer David Cassidy dies at 67
The actor, best known for his role as Keith Partridge in the 1970s sitcom ‘The Partridge Family’, died of organ failure.
Actor and singer David Cassidy, best known for his role as Keith Partridge in the 1970s sitcom The Partridge Family, died on Tuesday night. He was 67.
Cassidy died of organ failure, The Guardian reported. He was hospitalised in Florida for many days after his kidneys and liver failed. In February, Cassidy had announced that he was suffering from dementia, and was going to stop touring to concentrate on his “health and happiness”.
His death was confirmed by publicist Jo-Ann Geffen. Geffen shared a statement from Cassidy’s family, which said, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy.” In the statement, the family thanked his fans for the “abundance and support” they had shown him over the years. It said, “David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long.”
Cassidy was born in New York to a singer father and a mother who was an actress. The show that thrust him into stardom, The Patridge Family, released eight studio albums and several hit songs such as “I Think I Love You”.
After the sitcom, Cassidy had a hugely successful career in music and acting. He received several Grammy nominations and sold over 30 million records worldwide, according to BBC. At the peak of his fame in the 1970s, his fan club was reportedly larger than that of Elvis Presley and The Beatles.