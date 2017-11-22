Actor and singer David Cassidy, best known for his role as Keith Partridge in the 1970s sitcom The Partridge Family, died on Tuesday night. He was 67.

Cassidy died of organ failure, The Guardian reported. He was hospitalised in Florida for many days after his kidneys and liver failed. In February, Cassidy had announced that he was suffering from dementia, and was going to stop touring to concentrate on his “health and happiness”.

His death was confirmed by publicist Jo-Ann Geffen. Geffen shared a statement from Cassidy’s family, which said, “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, our uncle, and our dear brother, David Cassidy.” In the statement, the family thanked his fans for the “abundance and support” they had shown him over the years. It said, “David died surrounded by those he loved, with joy in his heart and free from the pain that had gripped him for so long.”

My uncle David Cassidy has sadly passed away tonight... & in the process of mourning I can't help but thank God for the joy that he brought to countless millions of people! I don't think I'm alone in saying that we will all miss him. God Speed! — Jack Cassidy (@jackgcassidy) November 22, 2017

Cassidy was born in New York to a singer father and a mother who was an actress. The show that thrust him into stardom, The Patridge Family, released eight studio albums and several hit songs such as “I Think I Love You”.

After the sitcom, Cassidy had a hugely successful career in music and acting. He received several Grammy nominations and sold over 30 million records worldwide, according to BBC. At the peak of his fame in the 1970s, his fan club was reportedly larger than that of Elvis Presley and The Beatles.

so sad to hear of the passing of david cassidy... he was always so kind to me - such a pleasure to have had him on my show... sending love and prayers to his family... R.I.P. friend ❤️ pic.twitter.com/tsFkNiJzFc — Harry Connick Jr (@HarryConnickJR) November 22, 2017

So sorry to hear about David Cassidy's passing. Godspeed. pic.twitter.com/JpKs2VNvZw — Rick Springfield (@rickspringfield) November 22, 2017