The United States on Tuesday imposed sanctions on 13 North Korean and Chinese organisations accused of supporting Pyongyang through trade and helping it evade nuclear restrictions, Reuters reported.

The US action came a day after President Donald Trump re-designated North Korea as a state sponsor of terrorism. “[The sanctions] will impose further sanctions and penalties on North Korea and related persons and supports our maximum pressure campaign to isolate the murderous regime,” US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said.

As many as three Chinese companies – Dandong Kehua Economy & Trade Co, Dandong Xianghe Trading Co, and Dandong Hongda Trade Co – are on the blacklist. The Treasury Department said these firms had carried on trade worth more than $750 million (Rs 4,861 crore) with Pyongyang. Dangdong is a Chinese city bordering North Korea.

The sanctions also hit several North Korean companies that send workers to Russia, Poland, Cambodia and China. The US administration said it wanted to cut off the income Pyongyang makes from exporting labour.