Indian markets rose on Wednesday, owing to gains in auto and realty stocks. The BSE Sensex was trading 130.28 points, or 0.39%, up at 33,608.63 at 1.50 pm, while the broader NSE Nifty50 was up 23.65 points, or 0.23%, at 10,350.55. If the indices maintain their gains, markets will close higher for a fifth straight trading day.

On the Sensex, Adani Ports, HDFC, SBI, Tata Motors and Mahindra & Mahindra gained the most, while Dr Reddy’s, Axis Bank, Lupin, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Hindustan Unilever were the top five losers.

Zee Entertainment, Adani Ports, SBI, Gail and HDFC were the top gainers on the Nifty50, while Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Finance, Bharti Infratel, Dr Reddy and Hindalco lost the most.

Auto stocks traded higher with the Nifty Auto index rising 0.46% in morning trade.

The rupee was trading higher by 14 paise at 64.75 against the US dollar at 1.50 pm.

All other major Asian markets also surged on Wednesday. The Hong Kong Hang Seng rose by over 185 points, Japan’s Nikkei 225 by 106 points, the Taiwan index by 43 points and the Shanghai index nearly 20 points.