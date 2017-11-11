Watch: Passenger yells at Union minister KJ Alphons after flights are delayed at Imphal airport
He tells the visibly upset woman that her flight will take off, but she demands it in writing.
An angry passenger yelled at Union minister KJ Alphons at the Imphal airport on Tuesday after VVIP activity at the airport delayed flights.
A video of the altercation, posted on Twitter by ANI on Wednesday, is being widely shared.
In the clip, the visibly upset woman, who claims to be a doctor, is seen yelling at the minister because her flight did not take off on time. The woman is heard saying it was important for her to reach Patna at 2.45 pm, after which she refers to a body.
“The body is lying there and it will degrade,” she says. “I am a doctor, I know the body will degrade. It will smell, it is still at my home, I have to go.”
Alphons tells her the flight will take off, but she demands that he give it to her in writing.
The minister on Wednesday denied reports of a controversy. “I told the woman there is a protocol when the president is landing,” Alphons told ANI. “She had to talk to someone. It is fine with me that she vented her anger on me.”