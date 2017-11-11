Tamil politics

Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami says Election Commission has given two-leaves symbol to his AIADMK faction

The decision ends a months-long fight for the symbol between the two factions that emerged after J Jayalalithaa’s death in 2016.

by 
Babu Babu/Reuters

The Election Commission on Thursday reportedly restored the two-leaves symbol to the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhakagam faction led by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam.

The chief minister said the Election Commission’s decision is good and fair. “They have given this decision based on the number of cadres, members of parliament and members of legislative assembly who are on our side,” he told reporters in Chennai. “We submitted affidavits to prove that a majority of party cadres are with us. We are happy.”

AIADMK MP V Maitreyan said that party is still waiting for the hard copy but has received oral information, ANI reported. The party’s IT wing Joint Secretary Hari Prabhakaran said in a tweet that the official announcement will be up on the Election Commission website by 3 pm.

The decision ends a months-long fight for the symbol between the two factions that emerged after former Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa’s death in 2016 – the Palaniswami-Panneerselvam group and the one led by ousted member VK Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dinakaran.

In March, before a bye-election to Tamil Nadu’s RK Nagar constituency, the Election Commission had frozen the party’s two-leaves symbol, and issued new ones to the warring factions of the party – at that time led by Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam. Later, a large group of legislators led by Palaniswami revolted against Sasikala – who is now serving four years in jail in a corruption case – and announced the merger of the two factions.

Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dinakaran were removed from all party posts, resulting in the two warring factions being led by Dinakaran and Palaniswami.

