Aviation safety

IndiGo flight makes emergency landing at Delhi airport after crew notices fumes in cockpit

The airline said it was a false alarm, and that no oil leakages or electrical burn residue were found.

by 
Representative image | Punit Paranjpe/AFP

An IndiGio plane flying from Delhi to Vishakhapatnam made an emergency landing on Wednesday after a crew member noticed fumes emanating from the cockpit, PTI reported.

Flight 6E719 took off from Delhi at 5.30 am with 170 passengers on board, but returned to the Indira Gandhi International Airport within 10 minutes after smoke was detected inside the cabin. Oxygen masks were automatically deployed after the cabin pressure dropped, PTI quoted an unidentified airport official as saying.

IndiGo said they carried out the precautionary landing after a “false alarm”. “Keeping the safety and security of passengers in mind, the captain-in-command informed the Air Traffic Control and carried out a precautionary landing in Delhi,” a spokesperson for the airline said.

After the plane landed, the aircraft was checked for oil leakages and electrical burn residue, but nothing was found, IndiGo said.

In another incident, a 65-year-old man died on board an IndiGo flight heading to Mumbai from Varanasi on Thursday after suffering a heart attack. The plane held off from taking off after the pilot was informed.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

If YOLO is your mantra, get ready to live it the right way

So much to do, so little time!

Carpe Diem! We are a part of the generation that truly knows how to live by those words. We understand the value of everyday and believe that life should be lived in the moment. We fear nothing, except maybe the fear of missing out. We live for an adrenalin rush that keeps us young and makes us feel alive. And what makes this spirit more powerful is that it has captured our collective pulse and has created a refreshed way of life.

Planning for the future has never been our forte, our strength lies more in fuelling our wanderlust and collecting memorable experiences. We love our independence, our freedom of expression and thrive on an ambition of pursuing many passions. How do we keep this spirit alive without letting the rigours of life weigh it down? Maybe it’s time we take a break from seizing the day and pause to look ahead.

Start by making a simple vision board and include all that you want your life to be. Do you dream of sailing across the world or sharing your ideas through your own YouTube channel? Do you see yourself travelling the entire world as a blogger or starting your own café frequented by artists and musicians? Whatever life goals you put down on your vision board can be achieved with determination, passion and a little bit of planning.

Five years ago, IDFC Mutual Fund initiated the conversation on planning in advance for what you might need in the future through the movie ‘One Idiot’. The protagonist of the movie “Bugs Uncle”, enlightened many young Indians about the importance of planning their lives and finances.

Bugs Uncle has returned to once again share his wisdom with the youth and provide a fresh perspective on life. The movie ‘Return of One Idiot’ - an Amole Gupte film and an IDFC MF initiative, shows us how, if we don’t pause for a moment and care to define our future, it’ll lead us down a road none of us wants to visit. And while it’s completely understandable something so far away is tough to think about now, it’s something we shouldn’t neglect either. Watch Bugs Bhargava give you his insights on life in the video below.

Play
Return of One Idiot - An Amole Gupte Film and an IDFC MF Initiative : An IDFC Mutual Fund Investor Awareness Initiative

To know more on how to start a habit of saving and investing, and to learn how to plan your life, join the webinar here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of IDFC Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.