fake encounter cases

There was nothing suspicious about Justice Loya’s death, say two Bombay High Court judges

Justices Bhushan Gavai and Sunil Shukre were at the hospital when Brijgopal Harkishan Loya was declared dead in 2014.

by 
Courtesy: Caravan/YouTube

Bombay High Court judges Bhushan Gavai and Sunil Shukre, who were at the hospital when Central Bureau of Investigation judge Brijgopal Harkishan Loya was declared dead in 2014, have told The Indian Express that there was nothing questionable or suspicious about the circumstances around his death.

Loya died around the time he was hearing a matter related to the allegedly staged encounter killing of Sohrabuddin Sheikh – a case in which Amit Shah, now the Bharatiya Janata Party national president, was an accused. Loya’s family has raised a number of questions about his death, as reported by The Caravan on November 20.

While recalling the sequence of events, Justice Gavai said that after a wedding in Nagpur on November 30, Loya had experienced a “health problem” while staying at a guest house with two other judges. He said local judge Vijaykumar Barde and Rupesh Rathi, then deputy registrar of the Nagpur bench of the High Court, took him to Dande Hospital about 3 km from the guest house.

Here, Justice Shukre refutes The Caravan report, saying Barde drove Loya to the hospital in his own car, and there was “no question of taking him in an autorickshaw”.

ECG was done, shows hospital record

Loya’s sister told The Caravan that authorities at the Dande Hospital did not conduct an electrocardiography test as the unit was not working. But investigations by The Indian Express and NDTV found that the test was carried out. Hospital Director Pinak Dande said Loya was taken to Meditrina Hospital after the ECG.

According to Meditrina’s records on Loya, he suffered “retrosternal chest pain and had collapsed” while on the way to the hospital. It says that despite resuscitation and other methods of emergency treatment, Loya could not be revived.

Justice Gavai said he got a call from the High Court registrar around that time and went to Meditrina with Justice Sunil Shukre. A few other judges, including then Chief Justice Mohit Shah, also followed, he said. “Loya’s life unfortunately couldn’t be saved,” Gavai said. “There was absolutely nothing suspicious about the death or the events around it.”

Autopsy report

While Loya’s family claimed that the post-mortem examination report was signed by someone claiming to be his paternal cousin, the judge’s father said there was no such relation. The family also said that there was no panchnama or medico-legal case accompanying the autopsy.

Both The Indian Express and NDTV reported that one Dr Prashant Rathi signed the document. He said his uncle in Aurangabad, who was Loya’s cousin, had asked him to help the family, and that the judges who were present there asked for an autopsy. A senior police officer was called from the Sitabuldi Police Station for the panchnama, Rathi said.

While Anuradha Biyani, Loya’s sister, told The Caravan that there was blood on his collar and shirt, and that his belt was twisted and pant clip broken, the official autopsy said the clothes were dry and he had died of a heart attack.

A senior government forensic expert explained that “blood is bound to spill out during post-mortem examination” as major cavities in the body are opened.

Body reportedly accompanied by two judges

According to The Caravan, the family said Loya’s body was sent to Latur unaccompanied by anyone but the ambulance driver. But Justice Gavai said, “I had personally told then Principal District Judge KK Sonawane to send two judges along with the body.”

Junior division civil judges Yogesh Rahangdale and Swayam Chopda had followed the ambulance in a car, but it developed a “snag a little beyond Nanded”, Gavai said, adding that they reached about 15 minutes later.

The demand for an investigation into Loya’s death has gathered support from many circles. Retired Bombay High Court judge BH Marlapalle, former Delhi High Court Chief Justice AP Shah and the Latur Bar Association have sought an inquiry.

Former Navy Chief Admiral Laxminarayan Ramdas, former BJP leader Arun Shourie, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and the Communist Party of India (Marxist), too, want the matter investigated.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Making two-wheelers less polluting to combat air pollution in India

Innovations focusing on two-wheelers can make a difference in facing the challenges brought about by climate change.

Shutterstock

Two-wheelers are the lifeline of urban Asia, where they account for more than half of the vehicles owned in some countries. This trend is amply evident in India, where sales in the sub-category of mopeds alone rose 23% in 2016-17. In fact, one survey estimates that today one in every three Indian households owns a two-wheeler.

What explains the enduring popularity of two-wheelers? In one of the fastest growing economies in the world, two-wheeler ownership is a practical aspiration in small towns and rural areas, and a tactic to deal with choked roads in the bigger cities. Two-wheelers have also allowed more women to commute independently with the advent of gearless scooters and mopeds. Together, these factors have led to phenomenal growth in overall two-wheeler sales, which rose by 27.5% in the past five years, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Indeed, the ICE 2016 360 survey says that two-wheelers are used by 37% of metropolitan commuters to reach work, and are owned by half the households in India’s bigger cities and developed rural areas.

Amid this exponential growth, experts have cautioned about two-wheelers’ role in compounding the impact of pollution. Largely ignored in measures to control vehicular pollution, experts say two-wheelers too need to be brought in the ambit of pollution control as they contribute across most factors determining vehicular pollution - engine technology, total number of vehicles, structure and age of vehicles and fuel quality. In fact, in major Indian cities, two-thirds of pollution load is due to two-wheelers. They give out 30% of the particulate matter load, 10 percentage points more than the contribution from cars. Additionally, 75% - 80% of the two-wheelers on the roads in some of the Asian cities have two-stroke engines which are more polluting.

The Bharat Stage (BS) emissions standards are set by the Indian government to regulate pollutants emitted by vehicles fitted with combustion engines. In April 2017, India’s ban of BS III certified vehicles in favour of the higher BS IV emission standards came into effect. By April 2020, India aims to leapfrog to the BS VI standards, being a signatory to Conference of Parties protocol on combating climate change. Over and above the BS VI norms target, the energy department has shown a clear commitment to move to an electric-only future for automobiles by 2030 with the announcement of the FAME scheme (Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of Hybrid and Electric Vehicles in India).

The struggles of on-ground execution, though, remain herculean for automakers who are scrambling to upgrade engine technology in time to meet the deadlines for the next BS norms update. As compliance with BS VI would require changes in the engine system itself, it is being seen as one of the most mammoth R&D projects undertaken by the Indian automotive industry in recent times. Relative to BS IV, BS VI norms mandate a reduction of particulate matter by 82% and of oxides of nitrogen (NOx) by 68%.

Emission control in fuel based two-wheelers can be tackled on several fronts. Amongst post-emission solutions, catalytic converters are highly effective. Catalytic converters transform exhaust emissions into less harmful compounds. They can be especially effective in removing hydrocarbons, nitrous oxides and carbon monoxide from the exhaust.

At the engine level itself, engine oil additives are helpful in reducing emissions. Anti-wear additives, friction modifiers, high performance fuel additives and more lead to better performance, improved combustion and a longer engine life. The improvement in the engine’s efficiency as a result directly correlates to lesser emissions over time. Fuel economy of a vehicle is yet another factor that helps determine emissions. It can be optimised by light weighting, which lessens fuel consumption itself. Light weighting a vehicle by 10 pounds can result in a 10-15-pound reduction of carbon dioxide emissions each year. Polymer systems that can bear a lot of stress have emerged as reliable replacements for metals in automotive construction.

BASF, the pioneer of the first catalytic converter for automobiles, has been at the forefront of developing technology to help automakers comply with advancing emission norms while retaining vehicle performance and cost-efficiency. Its new state-of-the-art manufacturing facility at Mahindra World City near Chennai is equipped to develop a range of catalysts for diverse requirements, from high performance and recreational bikes to economy-oriented basic transportation. BASF also leverages its additives expertise to provide compounded lubricant solutions, such as antioxidants, anti-wear additives and corrosion inhibitors and more. At the manufacturing level, BASF’s R&D in engineered material systems has led to the development of innovative materials that are much lighter than metals, yet just as durable and strong. These can be used to manufacture mirror brackets, intake pipes, step holders, clutch covers, etc.

With innovative solutions on all fronts of automobile production, BASF has been successfully collaborating with various companies in making their vehicles emission compliant in the most cost-effective way. You can read more about BASF’s innovations in two-wheeler emission control here, lubricant solutions here and light weighting solutions here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of BASF and not by the Scroll editorial team.