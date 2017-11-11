Chandigarh: Man accused of rape attempts suicide in jail hours before he was to appear in court
The auto driver tried to stab himself multiple times with a piece of glass.
A man accused of raping a 22-year-old woman in Chandigarh earlier this month tried to commit suicide in prison on Monday morning, the Hindustan Times reported.
Mohammed Irfan, an auto-rickshaw driver, attempted to stab himself multiple times with a piece of glass he acquired by smashing a mirror on the wall of his cell. He was taken to the prison dispensary and given first aid, before he was moved to a government hospital.
Irfan was arrested on Friday with two other men for allegedly gang-raping a woman who was in his auto-rickshaw on November 17. They were scheduled to appear in a local court on Monday.
After Irfan’s suicide attempt, the other two men were moved to another barrack without any objects that they could use to harm themselves, a senior official of the Model Burail Jail, where they are lodged, told The Indian Express.