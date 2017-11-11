Supreme Court reserves verdict on petition seeking SIT inquiry into medical colleges bribery case
The court will give its verdict on Friday.
The Supreme Court on Monday reserved its verdict on a petition filed by the Campaign for Judicial Accountability and Reforms, seeking a Special Investigation Team inquiry into the medical colleges bribery case, ANI reported. It will give its verdict on Friday.
The case, which the Central Bureau of Investigation is looking into, involves allegations that former members of the judiciary took bribes to manipulate court orders in favour of medical colleges that had failed to get official registrations.
On November 14, the court had dismissed a petition filed by senior lawyer Kamini Jaiswal, who had also sought an SIT inquiry into the case.
The bribery case
The case involves a medical college belonging to the Prasad Education Trust, which was denied permission by the Medical Council of India to operate. But a middleman allegedly assured the trust that permission would be granted through the judiciary, and money was allegedly paid by the parties to facilitate this.
The CBI conducted raids on several people, and found that all the accused had hatched a criminal conspiracy to obtain judicial orders from High Courts and the Supreme Court in favour of the trust. This led to the arrest of former Odisha High Court judge IM Quddusi and four others. Quddusi was later released on bail.