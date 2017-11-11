Delhi: Complaint filed against RJD leader Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son for threatening to flay Modi

Bharatiya Janata Party MP Parvesh Verma on Monday filed a police complaint in Delhi against Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tej Pratap Yadav he threatened to skin Prime Minister Narendra Modi alive for deciding to scale down his father and RJD chief after Lalu Prasad Yadav’s security cover.

BJP MP Parvesh Verma files complaint against RJD leader #TejPratapYadav in Delhi's Parliament Street Police station for his remark against PM Modi

“There is a conspiracy to murder Lalu Prasad Yadav,” Tej Pratap Yadav had told ANI earlier in the day. “We will give them a befitting reply. We will flay Narendra Modi ji.”

#WATCH: Lalu Yadav's son Tej Pratap responds to question on his father's security downgrade, says, 'Narendra Modi Ji ka khaal udhedva lenge'

The statement was heavily criticised by the Bharatiya Janata Party, with minister Suresh Sharma calling Tej Pratap Yadav “mentally unstable”. “Laluji also said things in the past but never crossed lines like this,” he added.

Janata Dal (United) spokesperson Ajay Alok urged law enforcement agencies at both the Centre and the state levels to take cognisance of the remarks and initiate punitive action against Tej Pratap Yadav, the Hindustan Times reported.

Reacting to his son’s remarks, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav said he did not approve of it but added that it was natural for a son to react if he comes to know that his father is being conspired against. “If Narendra Modi thinks I will be scared, I won’t. All the people, even the children of Bihar will protect me,” said the RJD leader.

If a son comes to know that his father is being conspired against, his security is being revoked, he will react. I don't approve of this. I have spoken to him to not speak anything like that again.: Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tej Pratap Yadav's statement

The Ministry of Home Affairs on November 23 decided to change Lalu Prasad Yadav’s security cover from the Z+ category to Z. The ministry also withdrew the National Security Guard cover since it assessed that there was a reduced security threat perception, the Hindustan Times reported.

The security covers of former Bihar Chief Minister Ram Manjhi and Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav were also scaled down.