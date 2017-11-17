Indonesia: Bali airport shut for third day as Mount Agung volcano spews ash into the air

Indonesian authorities announced that the Ngurah Rai international airport on the resort island of Bali would be closed for a third day on Wednesday after an erupting volcano spewed ash more than 7 km high, AP reported.

Indonesia has ordered the evacuation of 1,00,000 people living near Mount Agung after it began spewing ash and dark smoke. Almost 30,000 people have already left the area since Mount Agung began erupting on Saturday.

The airport is expected to be closed until Thursday morning.

More than 440 flights were cancelled on Tuesday, airport spokesperson Ari Ahsanurrohim said. Nearly 1,20,000 passengers are stranded at the airport. Stranded tourists have to travel for hours on land or take a boat to another island.

The volcanic ash has not yet been detected at the airport, but observations from the Darwin Volcanic Ash Advisory Center show the ash was being blown toward the site, Ahsanurrohim said.

The Indian Consulate in Bali has opened a help desk at the Ngurah Rai international airport for Indians who have been left stranded on the resort island. Minister of External Affairs Sushma Swaraj had said on Twitter that she was in touch with Pradeep Rawat, the country’s ambassador to Indonesia, and the consulate in Bali.

Ngurah Rai airport in Bali is closed till 7 am on 30.11.2017. Indian nationals stranded in Bali may please contact us at our helpdesk at the airport. It's on the 3rd floor of the International terminal. @IndianEmbJkt @IndianDiplomacy @MEAIndia — India in Bali (@cgibali) November 29, 2017

Mount Agung had erupted last in 1963, killing 1,600 people. The volcano started spewing ash again in September, forcing authorities to raise the alert to the highest level and 1,40,000 people living nearby to evacuate. By the end of October, the volcanic activity reduced, people returned to their homes and the alert was lowered to the second-highest level.

On November 21, Mount Agung rumbled again, forcing 25,000 people to seek shelter, but authorities did not raise the alert level till Monday morning, after the volcano started emitting “continuous ash puffs”, the disaster management agency said in a statement on its Facebook page. “The rays of fire are increasingly observed at night. This indicates the potential for a larger eruption is imminent.”

The eruptions could either be large and disastrous, or be relatively minor over time.