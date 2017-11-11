Business News

Onion prices soar to Rs 80 per kg in Delhi because of limited supply

The Centre has ordered 2,000 tonnes of onion to be imported to boost supplies.

by 
Abhishek N. Chinnappa/Reuters

Retail onion prices in Delhi touched Rs 80 on Tuesday as traders blamed the surge on limited supply from key onion growing states such as Maharashtra, Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh, PTI reported.

In eastern cities such as Kolkata and Ranchi, the retail prices of the kitchen staple was around Rs 55 per kg. In Mumbai, it was sold at Rs 50 per kg, according to the Hindustan Times.

“Arrivals have nearly halved compared to normal due to lower production following heavy rains in parts of Maharashtra,” said Metha Ram Kriplani, president of the fruits and vegetable seller’s association in Azadpur vegetable market in the national Capital, told Hindustan Times.

Meanwhile, the Centre has ordered the Metals and Minerals Trading Corporation of India to import 2,000 tonnes of onion to boost supplies. However, this delayed decision is yet to show any result, The Times of India reported. The prices are likely to surge for another 10 days.

Earlier in November, onion prices at Lasalgaon, India’s largest wholesale market of the vegetable, averaged Rs 3,211 per 100 kg – the highest in two years. Prices are expected to ease when kharif onions arrive in the market.

At Lasalgaon mandi on Tuesday, arrivals dropped by 47% to 12,000 quintal from 22,993 quintal on the same day in 2016, PTI reported.

On November 23, the government had imposed a minimum price of $850 (about Rs 55,000) a tonne for the export of onions till the end of the year. The government wants to “ensure domestic availability of onion and to discourage cheap export from the country”, Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan had said on Twitter.

