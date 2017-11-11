Pervez Musharraf says he is LeT’s ‘biggest supporter’, backs militant group’s actions in Kashmir

Pakistan’s former military ruler Pervez Musharraf said on Tuesday that he is “fond of Jamaat-ud-Dawa chief Hafiz Saeed” and is the “biggest supporter” of the Lashkar-e-Taiba and its actions in Kashmir.

Speaking to Pakistani news channel ARY News from Dubai, Musharraf said, “I’m the biggest supporter of Lashkar-e-Taiba and I know the LeT and JuD people like me.” He told the channel that he had met Saeed recently.

Musharraf said the LeT “was not involved” in the November 2008 terror attacks in Mumbai, but that he has “always been in favour of their action in Kashmir”.

“The LeT has been the biggest force in pressuring the Indian Army in Kashmir,” he said.

Saeed, a United Nations-designated terrorist, was freed from house arrest last week after an order from the Lahore high court. The US and India had reacted sharply to the verdict. In the interview on Tuesday, Musharraf claimed that India and the US got together to get the LeT “declared terrorists”.

When the interviewer reminded Musharraf that his government had banned the LeT in Pakistan in 2002, after the terror attack on the Indian Parliament, Musharraf said he didn’t know much about Saeed then. “The situation was different. My vision was that we were moving towards peace, they [India] were moving towards my agenda to resolve the Kashmir issue,” he said.

In 2007, Musharraf was charged with being involved in the murder of former Prime Minister Benazir Bhutto. He was forced to step down in 2008. In August 2017, a special anti-terrorism court in Pakistan had declared him an absconder in the assassination case.