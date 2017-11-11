Muzaffarnagar: Father, brother among four arrested for allegedly raping woman
The woman had eloped with a 32-year-old man in July.
The father, brother and two uncles of a woman have been arrested in a Muzaffarnagar village for allegedly raping her after she eloped with her lover, PTI reported on Wednesday. The woman had approached the Allahabad High Court with the complaint on November 2, and the men were detained on Monday.
The woman had first eloped with a 32-year-old man in July, after which her family filed a case of abduction. A court let off the man after she said she had left with him by choice.
However, the family filed another case in October after which the woman complained that the four men had raped her at a nursing home and forced her to miscarry, The Times of India reported. She also said that the men had threatened her after assaulting her.
The woman’s mother claimed that the family members were innocent. She said her daughter had made the allegation under her lover’s influence.