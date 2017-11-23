International News

Former Bosnian Croat Army general convicted of war crimes dies after drinking poison in court

Before drinking the poison, Slobodan Praljak said he was not a criminal and rejected his 20-year jail sentence.

by 
Croatian former general Slobodan Praljak swallows poison at the UN war crimes court on Wednesday. | AFP/ International Criminal Court videograb

A former Bosnian Croat Army general died after drinking poison at a United Nations tribunal at The Hague in Netherlands on Wednesday, Croatian state TV HRT reported. Slobodan Praljak was convicted by an international tribunal of war crimes during the Croat-Bosniak war in the early 1990s, and sentenced to 20 years in jail in 2013.

On Wednesday, the Hague tribunal upheld the sentence. After which Praljak shouted, “Praljak is not a criminal. I reject your verdict.” He then drank a phial of poison in full view of the cameras filming the hearing, The Guardian reported. He was taken to a hospital but died there.

Praljak was convicted of ordering the destruction of a 16th century bridge in the Bosnian municipality of Mostar in November 1993, which judges in 2013 had said “caused disproportionate damage to the Muslim civilian population”, The Guardian reported. He also failed to make any serious efforts to stop Croatian soldiers from rounding up Muslims in the Prozor municipality, and to act on information that murders were being planned, the 2013 tribunal had said, according to BBC.

Five other former Bosnian Croat political and military leaders were also presented before the Hague tribunal on Wednesday.

The Bosnian war, which took place between 1992 and 1995, caused the deaths of over one lakh people and displaced at least 22 lakh.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Advice from an ex-robber on how to keep your home safe

Tips on a more hands-on approach of keeping your house secure.

tommaso79

Home, a space that is entirely ours, holds together our entire world. Where our children grow-up, parents grow old and we collect a lifetime of memories, home is a feeling as much as it’s a place. So, what do you do when your home is eyed by miscreants who prowl the neighbourhood night and day, plotting to break in? Here are a few pre-emptive measures you can take to make your home safe from burglars:

1. Get inside the mind of a burglar

Before I break the lock of a home, first I bolt the doors of the neighbouring homes. So that, even if someone hears some noise, they can’t come to help.

— Som Pashar, committed nearly 100 robberies.

Burglars study the neighbourhood to keep a check on the ins and outs of residents and target homes that can be easily accessed. Understanding how the mind of a burglar works might give insights that can be used to ward off such danger. For instance, burglars judge a house by its front doors. A house with a sturdy door, secured by an alarm system or an intimidating lock, doesn’t end up on the burglar’s target list. Upgrade the locks on your doors to the latest technology to leave a strong impression.

Here are the videos of 3 reformed robbers talking about their modus operandi and what discouraged them from robbing a house, to give you some ideas on reinforcing your home.

Play
Play
Play

2. Survey your house from inside out to scout out weaknesses

Whether it’s a dodgy back door, a misaligned window in your parent’s room or the easily accessible balcony of your kid’s room, identify signs of weakness in your home and fix them. Any sign of neglect can give burglars the idea that the house can be easily robbed because of lax internal security.

3. Think like Kevin McCallister from Home Alone

You don’t need to plant intricate booby traps like the ones in the Home Alone movies, but try to stay one step ahead of thieves. Keep your car keys on your bed-stand in the night so that you can activate the car alarm in case of unwanted visitors. When out on a vacation, convince the burglars that the house is not empty by using smart light bulbs that can be remotely controlled and switched on at night. Make sure that your newspapers don’t pile up in front of the main-door (a clear indication that the house is empty).

4. Protect your home from the outside

Collaborate with your neighbours to increase the lighting around your house and on the street – a well-lit neighbourhood makes it difficult for burglars to get-away, deterring them from targeting the area. Make sure that the police verification of your hired help is done and that he/she is trustworthy.

While many of us take home security for granted, it’s important to be proactive to eliminate even the slight chance of a robbery. As the above videos show, robbers come up with ingenious ways to break in to homes. So, take their advice and invest in a good set of locks to protect your doors. Godrej Locks offer a range of innovative locks that are un-pickable and un-duplicable. To secure your house, see here.

The article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Godrej Locks and not by the Scroll editorial team.