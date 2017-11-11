road accidents

Supreme Court directs Delhi, other states to set up road safety policy by January 31

The court noted that the number of deaths due to road accidents in the country is more than 1 lakh a year.

by 

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed all states and union territories that have not already framed a road safety policy to do so by January 31, and implement it, Live Law reported. Delhi, Assam, Nagaland, Tripura, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, and Andaman and Nicobar Islands have not yet set up this policy.

The court passed a slew of other directives in an effort to prevent road accidents. All states must set up a road safety committee in every district by January, it said. These committees would include the superintendent of police, the health officer and representatives from Public Works Department, National Highways Authority of India and road transport besides a member of civil society.

The court also told the states to set up a trauma centre in each district with necessary facilities and an ambulance. “The state governments and union territories should take up this recommendation at the earliest since it is on record that treatment soon after a road accident is crucial for saving the life of the victim,” the bench said.

The Supreme Court bench, comprising Justices MB Lokur and Deepak Gupta, was hearing a public interest litigation filed by an orthopaedic surgeon from Coimbatore, S Rajaseekaran. The doctor had submitted that 90% of road accident deaths occur because safety rules are not strictly enforced and the punishment is also not severe.

The court noted that the number of deaths due to road accidents in the country is more than 1 lakh a year, which translates to about one death every three minutes. The judges then told the states to create a lead agency which would “coordinate activities such as licensing issues, including driving licences, registration of vehicles, road safety and features of vehicles, along with allied matters such as emission norms.”

The court has made it mandatory for States and Union Territories to establish a Road Safety Fund, frame the Road Safety Action Plan by March 31 and set up a universal accidental helpline number, among other directives.

The Union Ministry of Transport has been directed to frame a protocol for road design, road quality and to identify black spots, as well as implement “traffic calming” measures at accident spots.

The court said it would review the situation in February 2018.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

If YOLO is your mantra, get ready to live it the right way

So much to do, so little time!

Carpe Diem! We are a part of the generation that truly knows how to live by those words. We understand the value of everyday and believe that life should be lived in the moment. We fear nothing, except maybe the fear of missing out. We live for an adrenalin rush that keeps us young and makes us feel alive. And what makes this spirit more powerful is that it has captured our collective pulse and has created a refreshed way of life.

Planning for the future has never been our forte, our strength lies more in fuelling our wanderlust and collecting memorable experiences. We love our independence, our freedom of expression and thrive on an ambition of pursuing many passions. How do we keep this spirit alive without letting the rigours of life weigh it down? Maybe it’s time we take a break from seizing the day and pause to look ahead.

Start by making a simple vision board and include all that you want your life to be. Do you dream of sailing across the world or sharing your ideas through your own YouTube channel? Do you see yourself travelling the entire world as a blogger or starting your own café frequented by artists and musicians? Whatever life goals you put down on your vision board can be achieved with determination, passion and a little bit of planning.

Five years ago, IDFC Mutual Fund initiated the conversation on planning in advance for what you might need in the future through the movie ‘One Idiot’. The protagonist of the movie “Bugs Uncle”, enlightened many young Indians about the importance of planning their lives and finances.

Bugs Uncle has returned to once again share his wisdom with the youth and provide a fresh perspective on life. The movie ‘Return of One Idiot’ - an Amole Gupte film and an IDFC MF initiative, shows us how, if we don’t pause for a moment and care to define our future, it’ll lead us down a road none of us wants to visit. And while it’s completely understandable something so far away is tough to think about now, it’s something we shouldn’t neglect either. Watch Bugs Bhargava give you his insights on life in the video below.

Play
Return of One Idiot - An Amole Gupte Film and an IDFC MF Initiative : An IDFC Mutual Fund Investor Awareness Initiative

To know more on how to start a habit of saving and investing, and to learn how to plan your life, join the webinar here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of IDFC Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.