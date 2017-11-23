Sensex, Nifty remain volatile during morning trade despite positive GDP second-quarter data
The poor performance of metal, telecom and pharmaceutical stocks pulled the indices down.
Indian benchmark indices remained volatile in the late morning session on Friday. The BSE Sensex was trading 15.22 points lower at 33,134.16 at 11.56 am, and the NSE Nifty had declined to 10,223.55, a drop of three points over Thursday’s close.
The markets opened higher on Friday after the government data showed that the Gross Domestic Product growth has risen to 6.3% in the second quarter. But the poor performance of metal, telecom and pharmaceutical stocks pulled the indices down, Mint reported.
The biggest gainers on the Sensex were Tata Motors DVR, ITC, Larsen & Toubro, TCS and Tata Motors. The biggest losers were Tata Steel, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Infosys and Coal India.
At the NSE, the top gainer was Larsen & Toubro followed by Mahindra & Mahindra, Ambuja Cements, Tata Motors and ITC. The top losers were Tata Power, Tata Steel, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Vedanta and Indian Oil Corp.
Among major Asian markets, Japan’s Nikkei 225 and the Taiwan TSEC 50 Index closed higher. China’s Shanghai index was trading flat, and the Hong Kong Hang Seng was 87 points below at 11.51 am Indian Standard Time.