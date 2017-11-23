Telangana: Woman dies after man throws acid on her for rejecting his marriage proposal
Boina Madhuri, mother of a three-year-old boy, was reportedly being stalked and harassed by the prime accused over the past few months.
A 31-year-old woman in Telangana’s Warangal district succumbed to her injuries Thursday, a day after a man threw acid on her, the Hindustan Times reported.
Boina Madhuri, a mother of a three-year-old boy, was found unconscious by passers-by on the outskirts of the village of Garimillapalli on Wednesday evening, the police said. Her hands were reportedly tied behind her back and she had severe acid burns all over her body. Madhuri was taken to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial government hospital in Warangal but died on Thursday night, the Deccan Chronicle reported.
Based on a statement by Madhuri’s sister, the police detained three people – Chandu alias Chandrasekhar, an auto driver, and his friends Adepu Anil and Rakesh. During the interrogation, they reportedly confessed to committing the crime.
Chandu, the police said, was stalking and harassing Madhuri, who had separated from her husband, for the last few months. Her sister Anjali said the family had lodged a police complaint against Chandu last week for harassing and threatening Madhuri.
On Wednesday, he forcibly took her to a secluded spot on the outskirts of Garimillipalli village along with the other two accused, the Hindustan Times reported. After Madhuri refused to agree to Chandu’s marriage proposals, he tortured her with a screw driver and threw acid on her.