International News

Japan’s emperor to step down in April 2019, the first abdication in 200 years

Emperor Akihito said in 2016 that he feared age would make it hard for him to fulfil his duties.

by 
Japan's Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko | Reuters

Japan’s Emperor Akihito will step down from the throne after three decades on April 30, 2019 – the first abdication by a Japanese monarch in two centuries, Reuters reported. He will be succeeded by his heir, 57-year-old Crown Prince Naruhito.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe announced the abdication date after a government and royal panel met to discuss the timing.

Akihito, who turns 84 in December, has been unwell. In a rare remark in 2016, he said he feared age would make it hard for him to fulfil his duties. Akihito’s statement was interpreted as a wish for abdication, which is currently not allowed under the law, BBC reported.

However, as public sympathy grew for the emperor, the Japanese government decided to enact a bill that will allow him to step down. The legislation is an exception, and will not allow Naruhito or his successors to abdicate, the BBC report said.

“This is the first abdication by an emperor in 200 years and the first under the (post-war) Constitution,” Abe said.

Akihito and Empress Michiko have spent much of their time on Japan’s throne trying to soothe the wounds of the Second World War, which was fought in the name of his father Hirohito. The couple have worked to reconstruct ties across Asia that were affected by Japan’s aggression before and during the War.

In 1992, Akihito became the first Japanese monarch to visit China, during which the emperor said he “deeply deplored” an “unfortunate period in which my country inflicted great suffering on the people of China”, according to Reuters. He has also constantly asked the Japanese people never to forget the horrors of war.

Akihito’s abdication will mark the end of the Heisei or “achieving peace” era, which began on January 8, 1989, the day he took the throne. The Heisei era ends once Akihito’s son takes over.

We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

If YOLO is your mantra, get ready to live it the right way

So much to do, so little time!

Carpe Diem! We are a part of the generation that truly knows how to live by those words. We understand the value of everyday and believe that life should be lived in the moment. We fear nothing, except maybe the fear of missing out. We live for an adrenalin rush that keeps us young and makes us feel alive. And what makes this spirit more powerful is that it has captured our collective pulse and has created a refreshed way of life.

Planning for the future has never been our forte, our strength lies more in fuelling our wanderlust and collecting memorable experiences. We love our independence, our freedom of expression and thrive on an ambition of pursuing many passions. How do we keep this spirit alive without letting the rigours of life weigh it down? Maybe it’s time we take a break from seizing the day and pause to look ahead.

Start by making a simple vision board and include all that you want your life to be. Do you dream of sailing across the world or sharing your ideas through your own YouTube channel? Do you see yourself travelling the entire world as a blogger or starting your own café frequented by artists and musicians? Whatever life goals you put down on your vision board can be achieved with determination, passion and a little bit of planning.

Five years ago, IDFC Mutual Fund initiated the conversation on planning in advance for what you might need in the future through the movie ‘One Idiot’. The protagonist of the movie “Bugs Uncle”, enlightened many young Indians about the importance of planning their lives and finances.

Bugs Uncle has returned to once again share his wisdom with the youth and provide a fresh perspective on life. The movie ‘Return of One Idiot’ - an Amole Gupte film and an IDFC MF initiative, shows us how, if we don’t pause for a moment and care to define our future, it’ll lead us down a road none of us wants to visit. And while it’s completely understandable something so far away is tough to think about now, it’s something we shouldn’t neglect either. Watch Bugs Bhargava give you his insights on life in the video below.

Play
Return of One Idiot - An Amole Gupte Film and an IDFC MF Initiative : An IDFC Mutual Fund Investor Awareness Initiative

To know more on how to start a habit of saving and investing, and to learn how to plan your life, join the webinar here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of IDFC Mutual Fund and not by the Scroll editorial team.