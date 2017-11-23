Cyclone Ockhi: Navy and Coast Guard resume search for 102 Kerala fishermen

The Indian Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard have resumed their search for the 102 fishermen from Kerala who have not yet returned home after Cyclone Ockhi hit the state, IANS reported.

However, Thiruvananthapuram Collector S Vasuki said that they cannot be termed missing. “These fishermen had gone into the sea,” Vasuki said. “They are yet to reach home or they have not been able to contact their relatives here. The search operations now are aimed towards the Alappuzha area, as the boats would have run out of fuel.” He added that the fishermen will now be “drifting according to the wind direction”.

On Saturday afternoon, The Indian Coast Guard said it had rescued 15 fishermen at sea off the Kerala coast.

The Tamil Nadu Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar told ANI that Navy ships helped bring back six boats and 73 fishermen. “Search operations are underway as 33 boats and 95 fishermen are still missing,” he said.

By Saturday morning, the cyclone had moved over Lakshadweep Islands and the Arabian Sea. The storm is likely to intensify more and move further northwest across the other islands later in the day, the India Meteorological Department said. Over the next 48 hours, it is expected to move towards Gujarat and North Maharashtra.

The system is likely to remain a “severe cyclonic storm” until Monday morning, and heavy rain is expected over Lakshadweep islands, though rain has reduced in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

#CycloneOckhi is likely to move in a west-northwest direction and intensify further. Thereafter, as we have been predicting, it will recurve in a northeast direction in the subsequent 48 hrs and will move towards #Gujarat North #Maharashtra #Mumbairains @RidlrMUM @CMOMaharashtra pic.twitter.com/tBvACO2E4R — SkymetWeather (@SkymetWeather) December 2, 2017

#CycloneOckhi over Lakshadweep area and adjoining southeast Arabian sea moves further west-northwestwards with a speed of 14 kmph during past 6 hours: @Indiametdept pic.twitter.com/xRzFeIDcLE — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) December 2, 2017

Rain due to the cyclone has killed 16 people in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami announced Rs 4 lakh each to the relatives of the people killed in rain-related deaths. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced Rs 10 lakh for the families of those who died in his state, News18 reported.

On Saturday morning, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah offered to help the neighbouring states, while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Palaniswami on Friday night and promised help.

A statement released by the Tamil Nadu government said that Palaniswami would soon seek central funds for the damage caused by Ockhi in the southern parts of the state, with Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli districts being the worst hit.