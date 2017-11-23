OnePlus announces limited ‘Star Wars’ edition of its latest smartphone
The customised OnePlus 5T device may be sold only in India, reports said.
Two weeks before the release of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus has decided to release a limited edition variant of its OnePlus 5T phone, mobile software development community XDA Developers reported.
The announcement was made at Comic Con India, a convention in Bengaluru attended by fans of comic books and shows and movies based on them.
The partnership between OnePlus and Disney is likely to be India specific, according to Technology Personalised, and the Star Wars OnePlus 5T may not be sold in other countries. The website, citing unidentified officials, said only 15,000 units of the phone will be manufactured.
The device will have a redesigned exterior with a white finish on the back and a black OnePlus logo under the fingerprint sensor. It will also have a red Star Wars logo, apart from customised software.
In November, the smartphone company said it would fix a security flaw that had appeared in many of its phones, including the OnePlus 5, over the past few years. Users had discovered that many of the phones have a pre-installed Qualcomm testing app called EngineerMode that allows root-level access to the phone without having to unlock its bootloader.
OnePlus also clarified in October that it does not share user data with third parties, after a researcher said the firm’s phones were collecting data without users’ consent.