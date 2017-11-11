WhatsApp’s latest update will allow group administrators to stop other members from sending messages
The feature is currently available on the beta versions of the iOS and Android app.
WhatsApp’s latest feature is likely to allow administrators to disable chat features of a group, restricting members from sending text messages, media or locations, reports said. Only the administrator of such restricted groups will be allowed to send messages, while participants can only read them.
The feature is currently available on the beta versions of the iOS and Android app. The administrators can restrict the group only once every 72 hours, according to WABetaInfo, which examines upcoming WhatsApp updates.
Other members of the group can post a message on the restricted group by sending it to the administrator, who will then approve the message before sending it to the group.
In November, WhatsApp had released a new feature that allowed users to watch YouTube videos within the app. User can also continue to watch the video while swapping between chats.
Till July, WhatsApp had over 1 billion daily users.