Delhi: Man allegedly molests woman on the terrace of a building in Connaught Place

The Delhi Police have registered a case against a man who allegedly molested a 32-year-old woman on the terrace of a building in Connaught Place on Thursday, PTI reported on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) BK Singh said they were trying to identify the accused based on “certain clues” and descriptions given by the woman.

In her FIR, the woman, who works at a language institute in the building in Connaught Place, said that around 10 am on November 30 she had gone to the terrace of the building to make a phone call. A man came in and started staring at her, the complainant said.

“I noticed he was staring at me and it made me really uncomfortable, so I asked him if there was a problem,” the woman said, according to The Indian Express. “He just kept standing near me…Then, suddenly, he groped me. I pushed him and threatened to call the police if he did not back off.”

The woman alleged that the man then started masturbating in front of her. When she rushed towards the terrace door, she realised that it was bolted.

When the woman started screaming, the man allegedly snatched her phone and jumped to an adjoining terrace and fled, the Hindustan Times reported. “I could not recognise the man, but it seemed like he knew the place well,” she told the

The woman has said that she will be able to identify the man if she sees him again. “He spoke in fluent English...he used English words to verbally abuse me,” she told Hindustan Times. CCTV footage available from the building showed a man, his face covered with the hood of his jacket, following the woman to the terrace.

“I fear that I would be physically harmed by the suspect in order to dissuade me from seeking legal aid,” she told the Hindustan Times.