Hyderabad: Protests at Osmania University after postgraduate student allegedly commits suicide
The students tried to block the police from taking Eramaina Murali’s body for autopsy.
Students at Hyderabad’s Osmania University staged protests on Sunday after a 21-year-old student allegedly committed suicide in the hostel, ANI reported. Additional police forces were brought in to remove the agitating students late on Sunday after they refused to allow the body to be taken for autopsy.
Friends found Eramaina Murali, a first-year MSc student, in his hostel’s bathroom on Sunday evening after he did not meet them for meals the entire day. In a suicide note, he reportedly said he was taking the step because he was not prepared for the upcoming examinations. However, some students alleged that the handwriting in the note did not match Murali’s.
“I am not able to continue my studies, and I am afraid I might fail in the examinations,” the suicide note read, according to the Hindustan Times. “I don’t want to fail in the exams and hence, I am ending my life.”
Murali’s family lives in the Daulapur village of Telangana’s Siddipet district. The purported note also asks Murali’s brother to take care of their mother.
K Manavatha Rai, the Students’ Joint Action Committee leader, said Murali was depressed because of an unusual delay in job notifications by the state government. He told ANI: “Murali committed suicide because of unemployment. The state government is responsible for his suicide.”
Rai, the president of the Unemployed Youth Association, also demanded a Rs 50-lakh compensation for Murali’s family.
The police said a case has been filed and an investigation is going on.