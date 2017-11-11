Lakshadweep suffered loss of over Rs 500 crore because of Cyclone Ockhi, says MP Mohammad Faizal
A 24-hour high alert was issued across coastal Karnataka on Sunday as the storm moved northwards.
Lakshadweep has suffered a loss of over Rs 500 crore because of Cyclone Ockhi, local MP Mohammad Faizal said on Sunday, requesting the Centre for help to restore normal life on the islands. He said life on the islands of Minicoy, Kalpeni and Kavaratti was badly affected by the storm, PTI reported.
The toll in the southern states reached 25 on Sunday, according to The Indian Express.
Meanwhile, the cyclone moved away from the Union territory and is now heading northwards towards Karnataka, Maharashtra and South Gujarat, where it is expected to make landfall by Tuesday. A 24-hour high alert was issued across coastal Karnataka on Sunday, The Times of India reported.
The “very severe” cyclonic storm is likely to gradually recede into “severe” later on Monday, the India Meteorological Department said on Sunday.
Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Tamil Nadu’s Kanyakumari district on Sunday and will visit affected districts in Kerala on Monday to review the rescue operations. The Indian Navy, Air Force and Coast Guard are still conducting joint search operations for missing fishermen.