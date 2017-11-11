Uttar Pradesh: Three arrested for allegedly raping minor at gunpoint, posting video of crime online
The accused – a 16-year-old and two below 20 – allegedly assaulted the girl in Hamirpur when she went to relieve herself in the fields.
Two men and a juvenile were arrested in Uttar Pradesh’s Hamirpur district on Sunday for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl at gunpoint on November 24, The Indian Express reported.
The accused had allegedly posted a video of the rape on social media, after which she told her uncle about the crime. In a police complaint on Saturday night, her uncle said three neighbours had raped the girl when she had gone to the fields to relieve herself.
The juvenile is 16 years old and the other two are below 20. They were arrested from different parts of Hamirpur district.
“They took turns to rape her at gunpoint and also filmed the act on a cellphone,” Hamirpur Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar said. “They threatened to make the video public if she told anyone in the village or informed the police.”
The girl was sent for a medical examination on Sunday, the police said.