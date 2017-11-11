Australian lawmaker proposes to his gay partner in Parliament during debate on same-sex marriage
Tim Wilson popped the question while the House of Representatives was discussing a bill on marriage equality.
Australian lawmaker Tim Wilson on Monday proposed to his gay partner in Parliament during a debate on a bill to legalise same-sex marriage. He proposed to his partner after speaking on marriage equality in the Lower House, Reuters reported.
The Australian Senate passed the bill last week without any major changes, and it is now being debated in the House of Representatives.
Wilson is the the first lawmaker to propose to their partner on the floor of the House, the House of Representatives said on Twitter.
Wilson’s partner of seven years Ryan Bolger was watching the debate from the public gallery, AP reported. As his speech wound down, an emotional Wilson said how, in his first speech to Parliament in 2016, he had defined the bond they shared.
“There’s only one thing left to do: Ryan Patrick Bolger, will you marry me?” Wilson said as those present began to applaud. Bolger, a 33-year-old primary school teacher, immediately responded “yes”.
The marriage proposal was recorded in the official parliamentary record.