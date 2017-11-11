Sensex, Nifty gain in early trade as Infosys’ search for next CEO ends
The tech major was the top gainer on both indices, rising over 3.6%.
India’s benchmark indices rose on Monday, in line with early trade in other Asian markets. Market sentiment was also lifted by major constituent Infosys, which announced a new chief executive over the weekend.
At 12.25 pm, the BSE Sensex was up 106.65 points at 32,939.59, and the National Stock Exchange’s Nifty 50 gained 29.70 points since Friday’s close, at 10,151.50 points. Both indices were up 0.3%.
Salil Parekh’s appointment as the chief executive officer brought the prolonged leadership crisis at Infosys to an end on Saturday. The company’s shares rose over 3.6% on both benchmark indices, making it the top gainer. Parekh will take charge on January 2.
The other top stocks on the BSE Sensex were Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, Hindustan Unilever and Tata Steel. Coal India, Asian Paints, Maruti Suzuki, Reliance Industries and Mahindra & Mahindra were the worst performers.
The top gainers on the Nifty 50, apart from Infosys, were Tech Mahindra, Indiabulls Housing Finance, Tata Motors and Zee Entertainment. The top losers were Bharti Infratel, Coal India, Bajaj Finance, Yes Bank and UPL.
The Indian rupee gained in early trade, and the dollar was trading at 64.39 rupees apiece.