In photos: First of the ‘supermoon trilogy’ mesmerises skywatchers

Two more such full moons are expected on January 1 and January 31 next year.

A full moon is pictured behind neon lights in Nantong | AFP/China Daily CDIC

Skywatchers enjoyed the last “supermoon” of the year, which rose over the weekend. The moon appears bigger and brighter on such occasions, and usually happens when the natural satellite is closest to the earth – this is also known as a perigee-syzygy. It is also called a cold moon when it occurs in winter.

On Sunday afternoon, the moon on Sunday afternoon was 222,761 miles from Earth, closer than its average 238,900 miles.

The United States’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration said this was the first of three such full moons expected over the next few weeks – supermoons are expected on January 1 and January 31 too.

Here are some pictures of the supermoon from across the world:

A picture taken on December 3, 2017 shows a "supermoon" rising over the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in the UAE capital Abu Dhabi. (Photo credit: GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP)
The supermoon is seen above Bain-de-Bretagne, western France on December 2, 2017. (Photo credit: LOIC VENANCE / AFP)
The full moon is pictured behind Christmas lights in Marseille. (Photo credit: Jean-Paul Pelissier/Reuters)
The full-moon is seen along with Mount Agung volcano, from Amed in Karangasem Regency, Bali (Photo credit: Darren Whiteside/Reuters)
The supermoon rises over a highway near Yangon, Myanmar, on Sunday. (Photo credit: AFP)
A full moon is seen in Yangon, Myanmar, December 3, 2017. (Photo credit: Xinhua/U Aung/IANS)
A man dressed in a Santa Claus costume flying on a trike and motor glider near Sieversdorf, Germany on December 2, 2017. (Photo credit: DPA/PTI)
