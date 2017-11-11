In photos: First of the ‘supermoon trilogy’ mesmerises skywatchers
Two more such full moons are expected on January 1 and January 31 next year.
Skywatchers enjoyed the last “supermoon” of the year, which rose over the weekend. The moon appears bigger and brighter on such occasions, and usually happens when the natural satellite is closest to the earth – this is also known as a perigee-syzygy. It is also called a cold moon when it occurs in winter.
On Sunday afternoon, the moon on Sunday afternoon was 222,761 miles from Earth, closer than its average 238,900 miles.
The United States’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration said this was the first of three such full moons expected over the next few weeks – supermoons are expected on January 1 and January 31 too.
Here are some pictures of the supermoon from across the world: