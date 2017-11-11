Bharti Airtel acquires strategic stake in digital platform Juggernaut Books
The digital books company said it could launch an online store called ‘Airtel books’.
Telecommunications service provider Bharti Airtel said on Monday that it had acquired a strategic stake in Juggernaut Books, a digital platform to read books and submit amateur writing, The Hindu reported. Airtel has not disclosed the details of the investment.
Juggernaut, which was launched in April 2016, had Infosys chairperson Nandan Nilekani among its investors. “Juggernaut is an exciting digital platform and complements our content vision,” Bharti Airtel Chief Financial Officer Badal Bagri said. “We look forward to working with them and supporting the next phase of their growth journey.”
Juggernaut Books Chief Executive Officer Simran Khara said the company’s partnership with Airtel will allow them to expand their distribution manifold. In a statement on its blog, the company said it would “work with Airtel to bring the online book reading world to life.”
Juggernaut Books also said it may launch an online bookstore called “Airtel books”, and use Airtel outlets to plan book launches.