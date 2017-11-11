RK Nagar bye-poll: EC to decide whether Dinakaran can use hat symbol, court dismisses plea
The ousted ADMK leader had asked if he could use the symbol, after the poll panel decided to allow the main faction of the party to use its two-leaves symbol.
The Delhi High Court on Monday dismissed a plea from ousted All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam leader TTV Dinakaran seeking to use the hat symbol for the upcoming bye-poll in RK Nagar. The court has asked the returning officer of the Election Commission to make the decision, reported ANI. Dinakaran will stand as an independent candidate.
Dinakaran had filed the plea after the poll panel had allowed the main faction of the AIADMK, led by Chief Minister Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam, to use the party’s two-leaves symbol. He has also appealed against the poll panel’s decision in the court, which will be heard on February 12, ANI reported.
The RK Nagar seat fell vacant after its MLA, former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, died in December 2016.