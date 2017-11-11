Mumbai: London Mayor Sadiq Khan says UK visa policy is a huge mistake, vows to lobby for revision
He is on a three-city visit in a bid to strengthen his city’s trade relations.
London Mayor Sadiq Khan, in India on an official tour, reiterated his criticism of the United Kingdom’s visa rules on Monday and said he was “lobbying” for reforms. The mayor described UK Prime Minister Theresa May’s visa policy as a “big mistake”. “We are putting together a proposal to the government to revise the policies like for post-study work visas,” Khan said during his visit to Mumbai.
On April 6, the UK government had enforced restrictions including an annual “Immigration Skills Charge” of £1,000 (approximately Rs 69,470) for companies hiring employees from outside the European Union.
Khan is scheduled to visit Amritsar and Delhi next in a bid to strengthen his city’s trade relations, PTI reported. “On the one hand the British government is asking Indian businesses to trade there and on the other hand they have made it more tough with strict visa norms,” Khan said.
The mayor described himself as a critic of the UK government’s visa policy. “I want talented Indians to come to London and not go to Canada, Australia or the United States,” he said. “London is open to people, talent and partnership.”