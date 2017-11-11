RAM TEMPLE ISSUE

‘Is Mohan Bhagwat the chief justice?’: Owaisi criticises RSS chief for his comments on Ram temple

The AIMIM president said the hearing in the case was still on in the Supreme Court and that Bhagwat cannot assert where the temple will be built.

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen president Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday criticised Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat for saying that the Ram temple will be built at the disputed Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya, ANI reported.

“With what authority is Mohan Bhagwat saying that a temple will be built in Ayodhya?” Owaisi said, according to ANI. “The case is still on in the Supreme Court. Is Mohan Bhagwat the chief justice of India? Who is he?”

On November 24, the RSS chief had made a strong pitch for building the temple at the site, saying no other structure will come up there. “It is not a populist declaration but a matter of our faith. It will not change,” he had said in Karnataka’s Udipi city.

The Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case

The row over the ownership of the 2.7 acres of the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land has continued for decades. On December 6, 1992, Hindu volunteers gathered at the site had demolished the mosque. The incident had triggered communal riots across the country.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear 13 petitions challenging the Allahabad High Court verdict on Tuesday. The High Court had ruled that the land should be divided equally among three parties – the Sunni Waqf Board, the Nirmohi Akhara and Ram Lalla.

