US and South Korea start large-scale air force drill amid tension following North’s missile test
The annual exercise includes the participation of more than 230 aircraft.
The United States and South Korea on Monday started a large-scale air force drill amid tensions following North Korea’s missile test on November 29, Reuters reported. The exercise is “aimed at enhancing the all-weather, day and night combined air power operation capabilities of South Korea and the US,” Seoul’s Defence Ministry said.
The annual bilateral exercise, known as Vigilant Ace, will conclude on December 8. The drill includes the participation of more than 230 aircraft.
Pyongyang has condemned the drill and described it as a provocation. North Korea will “seriously consider” responding to the drill and the United States and South Korea will “pay dearly for their provocations,” The New York Times quoted a report from Pyongyang’s Central News Agency as saying.
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un had “declared with pride that now we have finally realised the great historic cause of completing the state nuclear force”. Analysts had said the missile had the capability to reach much of the United States, and that it was probably its longest-range weapon yet. In September, North Korea had conducted its sixth and most powerful atomic bomb test till then.