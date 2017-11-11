Passing On

Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor dies in Mumbai at 79

The ‘Kabhie Kabhie’ actor received the Padma Bhushan in 2011.

by 
Shashi Kapoor from the film Deewar | Trimurti Films

Veteran actor Shashi Kapoor died on Monday evening at Mumbai’s Kokilaben Ambani hospital after prolonged illness. He was 79. The actor had been admitted to the hospital on Sunday night. The hospital said that he died at 5.20 pm.

Shashi Kapoor received the Padma Bhushan in 2011 for his contributions to the field of cinema. In 2014, he was given the 2014 Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

He is known for his roles in films such as Jab Jab Phool Khile (1965), Deewar (1974), Kabhie Kabhie (1975), Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1977), Silsila (1981) and Namak Halaal (1982).

Shashi Kapoor was married to English actress Jennifer Kendal, with whom he established the Prithvi theatre in 1978. Kendal died of cancer in 1984. He is survived by three children – Karan Kapoor, Kunal Kapoor and Sanjna Kapoor.

President Ram Nath Kovind expressed condolences over the veteran actor’s death. “His support for meaningful cinema as a producer and pivotal role in the theatre movement in India too are cherished,” Kovind said on Twitter.

“With his impressive talent and inimitable mannerism actor Shashi Kapoor charmed a generation of Indians,” Union minister Rajnath Singh said. “He was a fine actor and a wonderful human being. Saddened to learn of his demise. May his soul rest in peace.”

