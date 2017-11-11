Former Yemen President Ali Abdullah Saleh is believed to have been killed in Sanaa, say reports
Houthi militants had earlier destroyed the former president’s house in Sanaa.
Former Yemen President Ali Abdullah Saleh is said to have been killed on Monday during clashes with Houthi militants in the country’s Capital Sanaa, Saudi Arabia-owned news channel Al-Arabiya reported. The channel said that the official Houthi television station had broadcast footage of Saleh’s body.
The channel quoted unidentified sources in the Yemen’s General People’s Congress when announcing Saleh’s death. Houthi militants had earlier on Monday destroyed Saleh’s house in Sanaa, Al-Arabiya said.
Hours before his reported death, Saleh had announced the dissolution of his partnership with Houthi militias. “Zero hour is coming to the battlefield in Sanaa,” Al-Arabiya quoted the former president as saying. “The country had to be saved from the madness of the Houthi group.”
At least 125 people have been killed and 238 injured in the fighting between Saleh’s supporters and Houthi rebel militias during the last five days, the International Committee of the Red Cross said on Monday.