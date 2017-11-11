United States urges Pakistan to ‘redouble’ their efforts against militants
US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis is currently in Pakistan on a one-day visit.
The United States on Monday urged Pakistan to “redouble” their efforts towards controlling militants who are accused of using the country as a base to carry out terror activities in Afghanistan, Reuters reported.
US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis, who is on a one-day visit to Pakistan, met high-ranking officials from the Pakistani military and the head of the Inter-Services Intelligence spy agency.
During his talks with Mattis, Pakistan Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said the two countries shared the same objectives regarding terrorism. “We are committed [to] the war against terror,” Abbasi said, according to Reuters. “Nobody wants peace in Afghanistan more than Pakistan.”
Mattis is on a five-day tour to Egypt, Jordan, Kuwait and Pakistan.
In August, US President Donald Trump had accused Pakistan of harbouring terrorists. He said that there were 20 US-designated foreign terrorist organisations active in Afghanistan and Pakistan. “For its part, Pakistan often gives safe haven to agents of chaos, violence and terror,” he had said. “We can no longer be silent about Pakistan’s safe havens for terrorist organisations.”