Security heightened countrywide on the 25th anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition

Security has been heightened across the country on Wednesday that marks the 25th anniversary of Babri Masjid demolition in Ayodhya. The Union Home Ministry has issued an advisory asking all states to ensure that there is no incident of communal violence, reported IANS.

The advisory, which was issued on Friday to all the chief secretaries, director generals of police of all states and the lieutenant governors of all union territories, was framed as per the guidelines formulated in 2008.

Paramilitary troops have also been deployed at sensitive locations across Ayodhya. There is police presence in all areas while bomb disposal squads have been kept on alert.

On Tuesday evening, the Hyderabad Police conducted a flag march and imposed prohibitory orders in the city till December 7, reported The Indian Express. “The South Zone Police conducted a flag march with two teams of the Central Armed Police Forces and six platoons of the Telangana State Special Police,” said a release from the Hyderabad Police. No rallies or public meetings will be held in the city without police permission.

Security heightened in Ayodhya on the 25th anniversary of #BabriDemolition pic.twitter.com/IyfctuiQpq — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 6, 2017

On December 6, 1992, the mosque was demolished by lakhs of karsevaks who had gathered at the site from across the country. The incident had triggered communal riots across the country. The karsevaks had claimed that the land on which the mosque stood was the birthplace of Ram.

In 1990, at least 16 Kar Sevaks were killed in police firing after they partially damaged the Babri Masjid. This led to communal clashes in Hyderabad that left over 200 people dead and scores injured.

Bharatiya Janata Party leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti, who were in Ayodhya on the day of the demolition, have been charged with conspiracy. A special CBI court is hearing the case. In May, the court had granted bail to Advani, Joshi, Uma Bharti and others accused in the Babri Masjid demolition case.