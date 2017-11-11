Supreme Court asks Bombay HC to speed up hearing of Tarun Tejpal’s plea against rape charges
The bench also asked the trial court in Goa, which has been hearing the case, to keep the proceedings going and examine witnesses in the matter.
The Supreme Court on Wednesday directed the Bombay High Court to speed up journalist Tarun Tejpal’s plea to have the rape charges against him revoked, ANI reported. However, it asked the trial court in Goa, which has been hearing the case, to keep the proceedings going and examine witnesses in the matter.
The former editor of Tehelka is accused of raping a junior colleague in 2013 in a hotel elevator at an annual event organised by the magazine in Goa. In an internal email, he had claimed that the incident was a “lapse of judgment”.
In September, the court in Goa had charged Tejpal with rape, sexual harassment and wrongful restraint. He has pleaded not guilty.